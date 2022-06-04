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Is There Anything Wrong With Communism?
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20 views • June 04, 2022
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Is there anything wrong with taking from the rich and giving to the poor? This is one of the fundamental goals of political communism, and while it may SEEM consistent with what Jesus taught, there is a glaring ANTI-Christian issue with this approach to government. In our zeal to bring equality to our world, we must not fall for the lie that legislation can create heaven on Earth. There's a huge difference between the communism that Jesus and the early Church taught and practiced, and the political communism that exists in some countries around the world today. Watch this video to discover how true, Christian communism works.
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Produced by: Felix
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
copyright free Dollar Money stacks falling green screen effect by Zahid Official tech
https://youtu.be/D5nL8ktsZ7g
Leave a comment with your thoughts about the video!
Is there anything wrong with taking from the rich and giving to the poor? This is one of the fundamental goals of political communism, and while it may SEEM consistent with what Jesus taught, there is a glaring ANTI-Christian issue with this approach to government. In our zeal to bring equality to our world, we must not fall for the lie that legislation can create heaven on Earth. There's a huge difference between the communism that Jesus and the early Church taught and practiced, and the political communism that exists in some countries around the world today. Watch this video to discover how true, Christian communism works.
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
Produced by: Felix
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
copyright free Dollar Money stacks falling green screen effect by Zahid Official tech
https://youtu.be/D5nL8ktsZ7g
Keywords
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