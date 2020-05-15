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CERN and The Halls of Hell
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442 views • May 15, 2020
Why do these scientists seem to like Shiva, the Hindu god of destruction? Oppenheimer remarked about her on seeing the first Atomic Bomb explode. Now the scientists and engineers at CERN literally celebrate her. Why? "Order out of chaos" and "As Above So Below", both tenets of Masonry. Curios stuff and this video is a rather well done one about some of the goings-on at CERN.
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