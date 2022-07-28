EN-ES Three young doctors die suddenly in a small hospital just days after the 4th dose

A small Canadian hospital lost three young doctors in a three-day period, just after a fourth dose of COVID vaccines was administered to healthcare workers. Trillium Health Partners in Ontario, Canada, sent three memos to their staff just three days apart, mourning the loss of three beloved doctors. The memos did not reveal the cause of these sudden and unexpected deaths, as the hospital continues to push through its fourth COVID vaccine mandate for healthcare workers.





CEOs, board members and hospital administrators should be ashamed of themselves for failing to stand up for the innocent lives that have been lost to COVID vaccines and all those who have been injured and killed by inhumane and deadly protocols . Hospital systems continue to facilitate unnecessary medical experiments that perpetuate global genocide.





The complete news, (In Spanish), in the link.





Christine Anderson, German MEP, denounces the crimes, in this video.





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Link (En Español, la noticia completa):





https://ejercitoremanente.com/2022/07/27/tres-medicos-jovenes-mueren-repentinamente-en-un-pequeno-hospital-solo-dias-despues-de-la-4a-dosis/







