Situation Update, Dec. 5, 2022 - Germany farmers ordered to SLASH fertilizer usage by EU green tyrants who want FAMINE

0:00 Bizarre News

9:45 Substack

15:42 Other News

29:15 Fauci

35:15 Big Story

47:05 James Roguski





- German government forcing farmers to slash nitrogen fertilizer usage on farms

- This is FORCED FAMINE, right out in the open

- People in Wales now EATING PET FOOD because that's all they can afford

- Some are HEATING food with candles because they have no power

- What pet food would you eat if that were your last remaining option?

- Mathew Crawford explains how "Chaos Agents" are infiltrating health freedom movement

- Scientific study reveals no difference between N95 masks and high-end medical masks

- Cloth masks revealed as essentially useless

- Sen. Rand Paul exposes Fauci for complicity in mass murder of 7 million human beings

- Planned Pedo Parenthood sex-ed director claims children are BORN as "sexual" from day one

- Elon Musk's "neuralink" tech caused monkeys to chew their fingers off

- Switzerland to BAN electric vehicles when power grid is strained

- Interview with James Roguski





