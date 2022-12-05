Situation Update, Dec. 5, 2022 - Germany farmers ordered to SLASH fertilizer usage by EU green tyrants who want FAMINE

0:00 Bizarre News
9:45 Substack
15:42 Other News
29:15 Fauci
35:15 Big Story
47:05 James Roguski
- German government forcing farmers to slash nitrogen fertilizer usage on farms
- This is FORCED FAMINE, right out in the open
- People in Wales now EATING PET FOOD because that's all they can afford
- Some are HEATING food with candles because they have no power
- What pet food would you eat if that were your last remaining option?
- Mathew Crawford explains how "Chaos Agents" are infiltrating health freedom movement
- Scientific study reveals no difference between N95 masks and high-end medical masks
- Cloth masks revealed as essentially useless
- Sen. Rand Paul exposes Fauci for complicity in mass murder of 7 million human beings
- Planned Pedo Parenthood sex-ed director claims children are BORN as "sexual" from day one
- Elon Musk's "neuralink" tech caused monkeys to chew their fingers off
- Switzerland to BAN electric vehicles when power grid is strained
- Interview with James Roguski
