BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

PRO SOCCER PLAYER STROKES OUT DURING GAME
ChestyP
ChestyP
69 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
153 views • 24 hours ago

Savannah DeMelo Medical Incident Summary

Date: September 14, 2025  

Location: Lumen Field, Seattle  

Teams Involved: Racing Louisville FC vs. Seattle Reign FC (NWSL)  


Incident Overview  

- Event: Savannah DeMelo (27), midfielder for Racing Louisville FC and USWNT, experienced a medical emergency and collapsed on the field during the match.  

- Timing: Occurred approximately two minutes into the game.  

- Response: Teammates, referees, and medical staff immediately attended to her. The match was subsequently abandoned.  

- Condition: DeMelo was transported to a nearby hospital. The NWSL confirmed she was "stable and alert" following the incident.  


Related Media & Sources  

1. Video Coverage:  

   - YouTube: Incident footage (https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=LXQVPt-rtmY)  

   - Dailymotion: Collapse moment (https://www.dailymotionDOTcom/video/x9qksw8)  


2. Official Statements:  

   - NWSL X (Twitter) Update: (https://x.com/NWSL/status/1967407875468489144)  


3. News Articles:  

   - BBC, Reuters, and PEOPLE.com covered the incident, emphasizing DeMelo’s stability post-emergency.  


Historical Context (Unrelated but Attached)  

- 2021 USWNT Australia Tour:  

  - The USWNT was scheduled to play in Australia in November 2021, with vaccination mandated for all travelers due to Australian government policy.  

  - Source: (https://equalizersoccerDOTcom/2021/11/03/uswnt-play-in-australia-twice-november-vaccination-required-players-source/)  


Current Status (as of Sept. 15, 2025)  

- DeMelo remains under medical care but is reported as stable and conscious.  

- No further details on the cause of the collapse have been disclosed at this time.

Keywords
vaccinesvaccinevaccine injuryaustraliauswntsavannahsavannah demelodemelo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy