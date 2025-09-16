PRO SOCCER PLAYER STROKES OUT DURING GAME

Savannah DeMelo Medical Incident Summary

Date: September 14, 2025

Location: Lumen Field, Seattle

Teams Involved: Racing Louisville FC vs. Seattle Reign FC (NWSL)





Incident Overview

- Event: Savannah DeMelo (27), midfielder for Racing Louisville FC and USWNT, experienced a medical emergency and collapsed on the field during the match.

- Timing: Occurred approximately two minutes into the game.

- Response: Teammates, referees, and medical staff immediately attended to her. The match was subsequently abandoned.

- Condition: DeMelo was transported to a nearby hospital. The NWSL confirmed she was "stable and alert" following the incident.





Related Media & Sources

1. Video Coverage:

- YouTube: Incident footage (https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=LXQVPt-rtmY)

- Dailymotion: Collapse moment (https://www.dailymotionDOTcom/video/x9qksw8)





2. Official Statements:

- NWSL X (Twitter) Update: (https://x.com/NWSL/status/1967407875468489144)





3. News Articles:

- BBC, Reuters, and PEOPLE.com covered the incident, emphasizing DeMelo’s stability post-emergency.





Current Status (as of Sept. 15, 2025)

- DeMelo remains under medical care but is reported as stable and conscious.

- No further details on the cause of the collapse have been disclosed at this time.