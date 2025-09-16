© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Savannah DeMelo Medical Incident Summary
Date: September 14, 2025
Location: Lumen Field, Seattle
Teams Involved: Racing Louisville FC vs. Seattle Reign FC (NWSL)
Incident Overview
- Event: Savannah DeMelo (27), midfielder for Racing Louisville FC and USWNT, experienced a medical emergency and collapsed on the field during the match.
- Timing: Occurred approximately two minutes into the game.
- Response: Teammates, referees, and medical staff immediately attended to her. The match was subsequently abandoned.
- Condition: DeMelo was transported to a nearby hospital. The NWSL confirmed she was "stable and alert" following the incident.
Related Media & Sources
1. Video Coverage:
- YouTube: Incident footage (https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=LXQVPt-rtmY)
- Dailymotion: Collapse moment (https://www.dailymotionDOTcom/video/x9qksw8)
2. Official Statements:
- NWSL X (Twitter) Update: (https://x.com/NWSL/status/1967407875468489144)
3. News Articles:
- BBC, Reuters, and PEOPLE.com covered the incident, emphasizing DeMelo’s stability post-emergency.
Historical Context (Unrelated but Attached)
- 2021 USWNT Australia Tour:
- The USWNT was scheduled to play in Australia in November 2021, with vaccination mandated for all travelers due to Australian government policy.
- Source: (https://equalizersoccerDOTcom/2021/11/03/uswnt-play-in-australia-twice-november-vaccination-required-players-source/)
Current Status (as of Sept. 15, 2025)
- DeMelo remains under medical care but is reported as stable and conscious.
- No further details on the cause of the collapse have been disclosed at this time.