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[MIRROR]
■ https://rumble.com/v1gm38b-brave-new-world-homeschooling.html
■ Frontline Films™ by AFLDS.org presents BRAVE NEW WORLD: Homeschooling - Real Stories of Frontline Families, featuring the Kachurak's. Drew and his wife Christa homeschool their two children, Max and Goldie. While it may seem non-traditional, homeschooling families are more and more common, especially as parents begin to wake up to the indoctrination of our youth. This and more available at AFLDS.org/Films
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■ https://truthparadigm.tv
■ http://truthparadigm.news
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#AFLDS, #Education, #Homeschooling, #School, #Shorts