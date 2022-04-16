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Max Igan: Let The Fucking 'Games' Begin! [16.04.2022]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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582 views • April 16, 2022
Note: I totally agree with Max Igan, the Sick Psychopathic Satanist Fascist Controlled Opposition and their Servant are every, especially here in Denmark, I have a 'list' of 'Freedom Fighters' (not publish... yet) who openly support the Satanic LGBGTQIA+ and PEDOPHILE Agenda... Documented. And always remember , the best LIE contains a lot of Truth, and is all done til DoubleSpeak, NewSpeak and NPM Speak for centuries... So Trust No one...
Psyop within Psyop within Psyop within Psyop within Psyop within Psyop....

Stew Peters feat Dr. Bryan Ardis: 'WATCH THE WATER' [11.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DON5BL6fqqCX/

WORLD PREMIERE: WATCH THE WATER FULL MOVIE
Stew Peters Network Published April 11, 2022 115,199 Views
https://rumble.com/v10miez-world-premiere-watch-the-water.html
https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters

Problem-Reaction-Solution: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=problem+reaction+solution&;t=h_&ia=web
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Mass Psychosis: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Mass+Psychosis&;t=h_&ia=web
Cognitive Dissonance: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cognitive+dissonance&;t=h_&ia=web
Controlled Opposition: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=controlled+opposition&;t=h_&ia=web
Psyop: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=psyop+definition&;t=h_&ia=definition
Pharmacia (Sorcery disguised as Medicine): https://duckduckgo.com/?q=pharmacia&;t=h_&ia=web

TheCrowhouse - 87904 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7rLnvUtuqcHD/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thecrowhouse/

Opening Clip:
https://www.tiktok.com/@iamjesusnumber1/video/7082613800284720430

Australian government funding 52 smart cities projects with AU$28.5m (2017)
https://www.zdnet.com/article/australian-government-funding-52-smart-cities-projects-with-au28-5m/

Unvaxxed Aussies Can’t Leave The Country Because Of Treaty With WHO
https://www.technocracy.news/unvaxxed-aussies-cant-leave-the-country-because-of-who-treaty/

"A stab of death for democracy": They ask for prison in Uruguay for activists for the truth
https://diariodevallarta.com/en/una-punalada-de-muerte-para-la-democracia-piden-prision-en-uruguay-para-activistas-por-la-verdad/

Joe Biden caught red handed on hunter Bidens laptop being the Satanist sicko that he is..
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ww8vn9wzGJsO/

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf

"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa

“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell

“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ? Frank Zappa

“Their stupidity does not amaze me, its when they're smart that amazes me. It's baffling whenever you find someone who's smart — incredible. Soon you'll have zoos for such things.” ? Frank Zappa

"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn

TURN OF YOUR TELEVISION!

THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!

http://thecrowhouse.com
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TheCrowhouse/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@thecrowhouse:2
3Speak: https://3speak.co/user/maxigan
FreedomTube https://freedom.social/cmpgm/crow10
Mixcloud: https://www.mixcloud.com/discover/the-crowhouse/
Telegram: https://t.me/thecrowhouseoffical
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1129873
Gab: https://gab.com/MaxIgan
Gettr: https://www.gettr.com/user/thecrowhouse
Minds: https://www.minds.com/maxiganscrowhouse/
BrandNewTube https://brandnewtube.com/@thecrowhouse
Discord : https://discord.com/channels/TheCrowhouse#7982
MeWe: https://mewe.com/group/5aa84d353016dd184af55702
TheCrowhouse Banned YouTube Archive on AltCensored:
https://www.altcensored.com/channel/UCegOTmclzjfKuQh0SHflqww

The Crowhouse Community Forums:
https://thecrowhouse.community/
Keywords
satanismfascismpsychopathic pedophilles lgbtqia
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