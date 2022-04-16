© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Max Igan: Let The Fucking 'Games' Begin! [16.04.2022]
Follow
7
Share
Report
582 views • April 16, 2022
Note: I totally agree with Max Igan, the Sick Psychopathic Satanist Fascist Controlled Opposition and their Servant are every, especially here in Denmark, I have a 'list' of 'Freedom Fighters' (not publish... yet) who openly support the Satanic LGBGTQIA+ and PEDOPHILE Agenda... Documented. And always remember , the best LIE contains a lot of Truth, and is all done til DoubleSpeak, NewSpeak and NPM Speak for centuries... So Trust No one...
Psyop within Psyop within Psyop within Psyop within Psyop within Psyop....
Stew Peters feat Dr. Bryan Ardis: 'WATCH THE WATER' [11.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DON5BL6fqqCX/
WORLD PREMIERE: WATCH THE WATER FULL MOVIE
Stew Peters Network Published April 11, 2022 115,199 Views
https://rumble.com/v10miez-world-premiere-watch-the-water.html
https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters
Problem-Reaction-Solution: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=problem+reaction+solution&;t=h_&ia=web
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Mass Psychosis: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Mass+Psychosis&;t=h_&ia=web
Cognitive Dissonance: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cognitive+dissonance&;t=h_&ia=web
Controlled Opposition: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=controlled+opposition&;t=h_&ia=web
Psyop: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=psyop+definition&;t=h_&ia=definition
Pharmacia (Sorcery disguised as Medicine): https://duckduckgo.com/?q=pharmacia&;t=h_&ia=web
TheCrowhouse - 87904 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7rLnvUtuqcHD/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thecrowhouse/
Opening Clip:
https://www.tiktok.com/@iamjesusnumber1/video/7082613800284720430
Australian government funding 52 smart cities projects with AU$28.5m (2017)
https://www.zdnet.com/article/australian-government-funding-52-smart-cities-projects-with-au28-5m/
Unvaxxed Aussies Can’t Leave The Country Because Of Treaty With WHO
https://www.technocracy.news/unvaxxed-aussies-cant-leave-the-country-because-of-who-treaty/
"A stab of death for democracy": They ask for prison in Uruguay for activists for the truth
https://diariodevallarta.com/en/una-punalada-de-muerte-para-la-democracia-piden-prision-en-uruguay-para-activistas-por-la-verdad/
Joe Biden caught red handed on hunter Bidens laptop being the Satanist sicko that he is..
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ww8vn9wzGJsO/
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell
“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ? Frank Zappa
“Their stupidity does not amaze me, its when they're smart that amazes me. It's baffling whenever you find someone who's smart — incredible. Soon you'll have zoos for such things.” ? Frank Zappa
"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn
TURN OF YOUR TELEVISION!
THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!
http://thecrowhouse.com
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TheCrowhouse/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@thecrowhouse:2
3Speak: https://3speak.co/user/maxigan
FreedomTube https://freedom.social/cmpgm/crow10
Mixcloud: https://www.mixcloud.com/discover/the-crowhouse/
Telegram: https://t.me/thecrowhouseoffical
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1129873
Gab: https://gab.com/MaxIgan
Gettr: https://www.gettr.com/user/thecrowhouse
Minds: https://www.minds.com/maxiganscrowhouse/
BrandNewTube https://brandnewtube.com/@thecrowhouse
Discord : https://discord.com/channels/TheCrowhouse#7982
MeWe: https://mewe.com/group/5aa84d353016dd184af55702
TheCrowhouse Banned YouTube Archive on AltCensored:
https://www.altcensored.com/channel/UCegOTmclzjfKuQh0SHflqww
The Crowhouse Community Forums:
https://thecrowhouse.community/
Psyop within Psyop within Psyop within Psyop within Psyop within Psyop....
Stew Peters feat Dr. Bryan Ardis: 'WATCH THE WATER' [11.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DON5BL6fqqCX/
WORLD PREMIERE: WATCH THE WATER FULL MOVIE
Stew Peters Network Published April 11, 2022 115,199 Views
https://rumble.com/v10miez-world-premiere-watch-the-water.html
https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters
Problem-Reaction-Solution: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=problem+reaction+solution&;t=h_&ia=web
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Mass Psychosis: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Mass+Psychosis&;t=h_&ia=web
Cognitive Dissonance: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cognitive+dissonance&;t=h_&ia=web
Controlled Opposition: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=controlled+opposition&;t=h_&ia=web
Psyop: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=psyop+definition&;t=h_&ia=definition
Pharmacia (Sorcery disguised as Medicine): https://duckduckgo.com/?q=pharmacia&;t=h_&ia=web
TheCrowhouse - 87904 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7rLnvUtuqcHD/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thecrowhouse/
Opening Clip:
https://www.tiktok.com/@iamjesusnumber1/video/7082613800284720430
Australian government funding 52 smart cities projects with AU$28.5m (2017)
https://www.zdnet.com/article/australian-government-funding-52-smart-cities-projects-with-au28-5m/
Unvaxxed Aussies Can’t Leave The Country Because Of Treaty With WHO
https://www.technocracy.news/unvaxxed-aussies-cant-leave-the-country-because-of-who-treaty/
"A stab of death for democracy": They ask for prison in Uruguay for activists for the truth
https://diariodevallarta.com/en/una-punalada-de-muerte-para-la-democracia-piden-prision-en-uruguay-para-activistas-por-la-verdad/
Joe Biden caught red handed on hunter Bidens laptop being the Satanist sicko that he is..
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ww8vn9wzGJsO/
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell
“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ? Frank Zappa
“Their stupidity does not amaze me, its when they're smart that amazes me. It's baffling whenever you find someone who's smart — incredible. Soon you'll have zoos for such things.” ? Frank Zappa
"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn
TURN OF YOUR TELEVISION!
THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!
http://thecrowhouse.com
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TheCrowhouse/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@thecrowhouse:2
3Speak: https://3speak.co/user/maxigan
FreedomTube https://freedom.social/cmpgm/crow10
Mixcloud: https://www.mixcloud.com/discover/the-crowhouse/
Telegram: https://t.me/thecrowhouseoffical
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1129873
Gab: https://gab.com/MaxIgan
Gettr: https://www.gettr.com/user/thecrowhouse
Minds: https://www.minds.com/maxiganscrowhouse/
BrandNewTube https://brandnewtube.com/@thecrowhouse
Discord : https://discord.com/channels/TheCrowhouse#7982
MeWe: https://mewe.com/group/5aa84d353016dd184af55702
TheCrowhouse Banned YouTube Archive on AltCensored:
https://www.altcensored.com/channel/UCegOTmclzjfKuQh0SHflqww
The Crowhouse Community Forums:
https://thecrowhouse.community/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.