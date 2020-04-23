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2009 "V" Predicted Bill Gates' Forced Inoculation Depopulation Plan
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62 views • April 23, 2020
Apr 22, 2020
Special Reports
Scenes from the 2 season reboot of the TV series V show eerily similar parallels to the NEW medically induced tyranny that is ongoing with the COVID-19 Plannedemic.
Source: https://banned.video/watch?id=5ea09002fc74090055ff2748
Special Reports
Scenes from the 2 season reboot of the TV series V show eerily similar parallels to the NEW medically induced tyranny that is ongoing with the COVID-19 Plannedemic.
Source: https://banned.video/watch?id=5ea09002fc74090055ff2748
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