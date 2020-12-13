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▶️ How Much Crypto Can You Earn – Earnings Report #12 | EP#392
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28 views • December 13, 2020
So that you can take full advantage of the platforms out there that use blockchain technology and have crypto monetization, here are the 9 platforms I used to make $2152.49 CAD worth of fiat & crypto in October & November as well as some insights on them.
I’m committing to sharing these every month and linking you to my September metrics report PDF: http://www.filedropper.com/blockchainlegacysocialmediametricsreport_2 or where you can normally find it on my Linkedin profile under featured: https://www.linkedin.com/in/scottcbusiness/.
To briefly go over my social media results for October & November, I received around 23,760 engagements, 26,895 video views, 3,468 comments, 7,210 followers, and 340,000 impressions.
Now let’s dive into the earnings for both months:
Publish0x – 66 BAT – $0.238 USD = $ 15.71 + 64 LRC - $0.19 USD = $12.16 + 0.08 ETH - $590 USD = $47.20 + 16 AMPL - $1.55 USD = 24.80 USD earned from post rewards. That’s a total of $99.87 USD.
Brave Browser – 23.386 BAT - $0.238 from ad rewards and creator donations for a total of $5.57 USD.
LBRY – 16,457 LBC - $0.0264 USD = $434.46 USD from user earnings, content earnings, invites, etc.
Hive – 341.57 Hive - $0.129 USD = $44.06 USD from post rewards + 2000 from the airdrop = $258 USD. That’s a total of $302.06 USD.
LeoFinance – 86.07 LEO - $0.257 USD = $22.12 USD earned from post rewards.
SoMee – 33,218 ONG - $0.0056 USD = $186.02 USD earned from post rewards.
DTube – 64.28 - $0.23 USD = $14.78 USD earned from post rewards. 1814.8 DTC = $417.40 USD earned from airdrops. That’s a total of $432.18 USD.
Read.Cash – 0.557 BCH - $295 USD = $ 164.32 USD earned from post rewards.
YouTube – $44.17 CAD earned from monetization.
The grand total came to $1677.51 USD which is about $2152.49 CAD.
The last two months have been really great months earning more than double what I earned in September. With crypto being bullish, the appreciation from these assets will end up making even more in the long run. LBRY continues to perform very well and consistently been by far my top earner, but at the time, their token price had fallen quite a bit and so I was earning less. Now with it at over 7 cents, I expect the next earnings report to be way higher. I’ve stopped reporting on Minds & Uptrennd due to withdrawal restrictions and earning a very small amount. Read.Cash has grown massively I’m getting consistently good rewards there. I want to get my earnings to about $1,500 CAD worth of crypto a month overall, but I know that over time all my earnings will appreciate to a value well beyond that. I have been posting less due to my other obligations and I believe this will continue for some time. I still aim to do a video every other day or so, but in December I will take some time off. I expect to really ramp things up in January again and I will put out a comprehensive review soon.
I will continue to share these every month to give you a breakdown of what my earnings are to be completely transparent and give you an idea of what you could do if you did the same as me.
What are your income goals? Are you using any of the platforms I shared above? Is this useful and or encouraging for you? Would you like to see these reports every single month to get a better insight into crypto social profitability? Let me know what you think about this in the comments below and don’t forget to subscribe!
I’m committing to sharing these every month and linking you to my September metrics report PDF: http://www.filedropper.com/blockchainlegacysocialmediametricsreport_2 or where you can normally find it on my Linkedin profile under featured: https://www.linkedin.com/in/scottcbusiness/.
To briefly go over my social media results for October & November, I received around 23,760 engagements, 26,895 video views, 3,468 comments, 7,210 followers, and 340,000 impressions.
Now let’s dive into the earnings for both months:
Publish0x – 66 BAT – $0.238 USD = $ 15.71 + 64 LRC - $0.19 USD = $12.16 + 0.08 ETH - $590 USD = $47.20 + 16 AMPL - $1.55 USD = 24.80 USD earned from post rewards. That’s a total of $99.87 USD.
Brave Browser – 23.386 BAT - $0.238 from ad rewards and creator donations for a total of $5.57 USD.
LBRY – 16,457 LBC - $0.0264 USD = $434.46 USD from user earnings, content earnings, invites, etc.
Hive – 341.57 Hive - $0.129 USD = $44.06 USD from post rewards + 2000 from the airdrop = $258 USD. That’s a total of $302.06 USD.
LeoFinance – 86.07 LEO - $0.257 USD = $22.12 USD earned from post rewards.
SoMee – 33,218 ONG - $0.0056 USD = $186.02 USD earned from post rewards.
DTube – 64.28 - $0.23 USD = $14.78 USD earned from post rewards. 1814.8 DTC = $417.40 USD earned from airdrops. That’s a total of $432.18 USD.
Read.Cash – 0.557 BCH - $295 USD = $ 164.32 USD earned from post rewards.
YouTube – $44.17 CAD earned from monetization.
The grand total came to $1677.51 USD which is about $2152.49 CAD.
The last two months have been really great months earning more than double what I earned in September. With crypto being bullish, the appreciation from these assets will end up making even more in the long run. LBRY continues to perform very well and consistently been by far my top earner, but at the time, their token price had fallen quite a bit and so I was earning less. Now with it at over 7 cents, I expect the next earnings report to be way higher. I’ve stopped reporting on Minds & Uptrennd due to withdrawal restrictions and earning a very small amount. Read.Cash has grown massively I’m getting consistently good rewards there. I want to get my earnings to about $1,500 CAD worth of crypto a month overall, but I know that over time all my earnings will appreciate to a value well beyond that. I have been posting less due to my other obligations and I believe this will continue for some time. I still aim to do a video every other day or so, but in December I will take some time off. I expect to really ramp things up in January again and I will put out a comprehensive review soon.
I will continue to share these every month to give you a breakdown of what my earnings are to be completely transparent and give you an idea of what you could do if you did the same as me.
What are your income goals? Are you using any of the platforms I shared above? Is this useful and or encouraging for you? Would you like to see these reports every single month to get a better insight into crypto social profitability? Let me know what you think about this in the comments below and don’t forget to subscribe!
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