Rest of the world 'increasingly thinks' Australia has 'lost the plot'

Sky News host Rita Panahi says the rest of the world is increasingly thinking Australia has "lost the plot".



"What else can you say about a country where dogs are shot dead in the name of COVID safety – yes as the Sydney Morning Herald reports: 'Several impounded dogs due to be rescued by a shelter have instead been shot dead'," Ms Panahi said.



"No wonder people overseas think we're barking mad.



"The rest of the world look on with disbelief as we rationalise any manner of cruelty and craziness; not letting loved ones visit their dying family members across borders, making people travel further for emergency hospital care so they don't cross a state border.



"We've grown used to this insanity – what seems mad to many around the world has been normalised here.



"This isn't the Australia I know. What has happened to the lucky country?"