Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Still Being Persecuted for January 6 Participation
3 views
channel image
The New American
Published Monday |

Kirstyn Niemala was at the Capitol on January 6. In this short interview with Alex Newman on Conversations That Matter, Kirstyn describes the scene that day, and shares how she was arrested, tried in a kangaroo court, and convicted. The travesty of justice she has endured (and continues to experience) — how she was insulted, defamed, harassed, and condemned even before her trial (which was an absolute farce) — is truly incredible.

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

Keywords
political prisonerselection integrityjanuary 6jan 6political harassment

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket