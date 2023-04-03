Still Being Persecuted for January 6 Participation

Kirstyn Niemala was at the Capitol on January 6. In this short interview with Alex Newman on Conversations That Matter, Kirstyn describes the scene that day, and shares how she was arrested, tried in a kangaroo court, and convicted. The travesty of justice she has endured (and continues to experience) — how she was insulted, defamed, harassed, and condemned even before her trial (which was an absolute farce) — is truly incredible.
