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Centralization is the Problem, not the Solution
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13 views • December 21, 2020
The Founders universally opposed “consolidation” - or centralization of government power - as dangerous and destructive to liberty. Patrick Henry, James Madison, Fisher Ames, George Washington and others warned against it. But today, we see it on almost every issue, with the 4th Amendment making for a pretty stark example.
Path to Liberty: December 21, 2020
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Path to Liberty: December 21, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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