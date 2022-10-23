The united states has been COMMANDED to pursue NUCLEAR WAR for...

This video is addressed in the PREVIEW of Our October 13, 2022 Blog - posted near the bottom of the article.

Our videos on Brighteon, Our Blogs, and Our website are NOT monetized, and We DON'T have a secret "go fund me" or "paypal" account. NONE of Our social media accounts are monetized. The advertizing banners at the bottom of Our videos are automatically put there by Brighteon to support their free platform. See Our "ABOUT" page for more details.