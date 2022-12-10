November 01, 2014 clip from CNN, the CIA news network's. John Coleman, FOUNDER of the weather channel says "Climate change IS not happening!... there IS no global WARMING!"

CNN reporter Brian Selter - now CANCELLED - is CLEARLY "on the deep state propaganda PAYROLL" - soon to be CANCELLED as well.

FACT: Every time the weather changes from sunny to cloudy the "CLIMATE" has changed. These are called weather cycles and patterns. The government is pushing the climate change narrative on the people to CHANGE their behaviors and FORCE wasteful policies and drain economies. Climate change is all about giving themselves permission to charge carbon taxes and DRAIN people of even more of their finances.

The reason the weather is becoming more EXTREME with a lot more floods, is because We are here on the scene. Wisdom is causing the weather to become more active in certain areas then others. He is in charge of the weather - not scientists, experts, or meteorologists. They are permitted to observe, STUDY and guess after the fact.

Clip from cnn video.

