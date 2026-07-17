Three In One for Children - Introduction

At Three In One for Children, our mission begins with one simple belief: every missing and exploited child deserves to be found, protected, and brought home safely. Driven by compassion, faith, and a commitment to serving others, we work tirelessly to support efforts that help locate vulnerable children and provide actionable intelligence to those on the front lines of child recovery.

In this video, you'll learn who we are, why we serve, and how innovative technology, investigative expertise, and a heart for children are helping make a difference. But we can't do it alone. We need partners, supporters, and advocates who share our vision of bringing children home faster and giving hope to families in their darkest moments.

Join us in the mission. Support the cause. Help bring a child home.

Learn more and support our work at https://www.threein1.org. Together, we can make a difference—one child at a time.



