Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
WHO-Pandemic Treaty – The battle continues!
channel image
Kla.TV - English
153 Subscribers
106 views
Published 18 hours ago

KLA.TV production manager Lois Sasek and „Klaus from Franconia“ give us an update on the WHO-Pandemic Treaty. Due to great resistance from the people, the mighty ones had to row back in their plans. This, however, may not lead us to passivity, because the battle continues!

Keywords
healthwhohealthcaresystemwho-pandemictreatyloissasek

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket