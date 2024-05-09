WHO-Pandemic Treaty – The battle continues!

KLA.TV production manager Lois Sasek and „Klaus from Franconia“ give us an update on the WHO-Pandemic Treaty. Due to great resistance from the people, the mighty ones had to row back in their plans. This, however, may not lead us to passivity, because the battle continues!
