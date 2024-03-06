The destruction of the third M1A1 Abrams tank on Ukrainian frontlines was confirmed. Footage from the battlefields showed the abandoned American tank near the village of Berdychi located west of Avdeevka, where the two other tanks were destroyed days ago.

Footage from Berdychi shows the third destroyed Abrams near the destroyed US-made Bradley fighting vehicle. The third tank was reportedly disabled by an ATGM strike.

On the morning of March 5, the Russian Ministry of Defense officially confirmed the destruction of the third Abrams tank in its daily briefing. The head of the press center of the Russian Center group of forces, which is fighting in the Donetsk direction, reported that the losses of the Ukrainian army over the past day included two tanks, including the US-made Abrams. The Ukrainian military also lost three Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, three armored combat vehicles, 12 motor vehicles. Three UAV control points were also destroyed. The Ukrainian army lost more than 490 servicemen in heavy battles in the Donetsk direction over the past day.

According to the reports from the front, at least 5 Abrams tanks were spotted near the village of Berdychi. They are deployed in service with the 47th separate mechanized brigade of the AFU, defeated in the summer of 2023 in the Zaporozhye region. Having suffered heavy losses in military equipment, the unit was forced to take the precious American tanks from the rear areas and throw them to the battlefields west of Avdeevka, where they are easily grinded by Russian forces. Considering the total number of 31 M1A1 Abrams tanks delivered to Ukraine, ten percent have already been destroyed by Russian fighters.

