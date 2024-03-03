Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Palestine Talks - Dr. Mads Gilbert on Israel’s “Systematic Strategy” to Destroy Palestinians
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1004 Subscribers
49 views
Published Yesterday

From TRT, on Mar 2, 2024

Norwegian physician and professor emeritus Mads Gilbert opens up about his decades-long experience working in the occupied Palestinian territories and how the current situation is — in terms of Israeli brutality against Palestinians — unlike any other he’s witnessed in an exclusive interview with TRT World Digital.

He also reflects on his activist side, inviting viewers to consider our shared humanity and what is required on the part of the international community, however challenging, to end Israel’s genocidal assault against Gaza.

Subscribe:

http://trt.world/subscribe

Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive

Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook

Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter

Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram

Visit our website: http://trt.world

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket