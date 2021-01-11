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Wake Up
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41 views • January 11, 2021
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Canción
Awake and Alive
Artista
Skillet
Álbum
Awake and Alive
Con licencia cedida a YouTube por
WMG (en nombre de Atlantic Records); Warner Chappell, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, LatinAutor - SonyATV, LatinAutorPerf, CMRRA, BMI - Broadcast Music Inc., LatinAutor - Warner Chappell, PEDL, SOLAR Music Rights Management, Sony ATV Publishing y 17 sociedades de derechos musicales
Más información
Escucha música sin anuncios con YouTube Premium
Canción
Awake and Alive
Artista
Skillet
Álbum
Awake and Alive
Con licencia cedida a YouTube por
WMG (en nombre de Atlantic Records); Warner Chappell, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, LatinAutor - SonyATV, LatinAutorPerf, CMRRA, BMI - Broadcast Music Inc., LatinAutor - Warner Chappell, PEDL, SOLAR Music Rights Management, Sony ATV Publishing y 17 sociedades de derechos musicales
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