Soul Hunters, Alien Abductions, Clones and Hybrids: The Demonology of the Collins Elite
Source: Typical Skeptic Podcast "Demonology & UFO Abduction, LiL Spirits, Hybrids - Nathaniel Gillis & TSP"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IVrLmnfa-fY


James Bartley "Cloning, Alien Abductions, Threats & Intimidation Ted Rice & Stuart Interview with James Bartley"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RR-0geOxiHY

website: www.thecosmicswitchboard.com


book by Nathaniel Gillis "A Moment Called Man" http://tinyurl.com/3jtrhx2c

Suggestion: Sci-Fi show "Altered Carbon" (TV series)


FURTHER INFORMATION:

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24


TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b

Keywords
deathaliensufomeditationmatrixsoulafterlifeastral travelarchonsreincarnationalien abductionreincarnation trappre birth

