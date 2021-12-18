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Saving America is not to be done alone. Find your tribe and stick together.
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72 views • December 18, 2021
Saving America is not to be done alone. Find your tribe and stick together.
Be quick to forgive fellow Patriots and celebrate what they are doing right.
And when the hyenas come and your outnumbered, never forget the ones that show up and have your back.
Be quick to forgive fellow Patriots and celebrate what they are doing right.
And when the hyenas come and your outnumbered, never forget the ones that show up and have your back.
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