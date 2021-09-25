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Ted Cruz challenges AOC on the border | National Report
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100 views • September 25, 2021
Senator Ted Cruz challenged AOC on Wednesday to "Go see the Biden cages!" referring to photos of her visiting an ICE detention center during the Trump years. Republican strategist John Thomas reacted on Friday's "National Report"
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