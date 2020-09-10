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Dr. Judy Mikovits is a hero for not being afraid to speak her truth.
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33 views • September 10, 2020
Dr. Judy Mikovits was thrown in jail after exposing that the vaccinations many of us have taken contain aborted fetus tissue and animal/insect (monkey, mice and more) dna that cause many of the diseases humans are experiencing today.
If we are going to allow others to control us, it is in our best interest to make sure the controller is working for us and not working to DESTROY US.
If we are going to allow others to control us, it is in our best interest to make sure the controller is working for us and not working to DESTROY US.
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