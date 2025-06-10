Leaving Jehovah’s Witnesses: Amber’s Story of Survival and Resistance | Ep.62

Amber didn’t just grow up in the Jehovah’s Witnesses — she was born into it, five generations deep, with doctrine in her blood and obedience expected from day one. There was no outside world, no room for doubt, and no permission to ask questions. You follow the rules, you keep your mouth shut, and you stay in line — or you lose everything. Amber started asking anyway.

In this live episode, Amber shares what it took to walk away from a high-control religion, the cost of leaving, and what freedom really looks like after you've been taught to fear it.

