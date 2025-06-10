BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Leaving Jehovah’s Witnesses: Amber’s Story of Survival and Resistance | Ep.62
Sovereign Sisters
Sovereign Sisters
2 followers
36 views • 10 hours ago

Amber didn’t just grow up in the Jehovah’s Witnesses — she was born into it, five generations deep, with doctrine in her blood and obedience expected from day one. There was no outside world, no room for doubt, and no permission to ask questions. You follow the rules, you keep your mouth shut, and you stay in line — or you lose everything. Amber started asking anyway.

In this live episode, Amber shares what it took to walk away from a high-control religion, the cost of leaving, and what freedom really looks like after you've been taught to fear it.

🔗 Wellness & Sovereignty Resources → https://angelaatkins.taplink.ws

▸ RNC Store (B17 + Natural Remedies) → https://rncstore.com/yhu (Code: YHU)

▸ Cultivate Elevate → https://cultivateelevate.com/?ref=yhu (Code: YHU10)

▸ MasterPeace (Detox) → https://bit.ly/MasterPeaceHCS

▸ Purity Organic Coffee → https://bit.ly/organicpuritycoffee (Code: AATKINS)

▸ Soma Health (Heavy Metal Detox) → https://bit.ly/SomaHealth (Code: YHU)

▸ Health Ranger Store (Lab-Tested Organic Food) → https://bit.ly/4hhtepa


☕ Support the show → https://buymeacoffee.com/angelaatkins

🛍️ Shop Sovereign Sisters Merch → https://sovereignsisters.printful.me

💬 Join the community on Telegram → https://t.me/sovereignsisters

Keywords
realstoriessovereignsistersangelaatkinssovereigncastjehovahswitnessleavingjehovahswitnessescultsurvivorreligioustraumahighcontrolreligionescapingacult
