The Data Are In: Objective Scientists Were Right All Along - Vaxx Don't Work - CME-qualified

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Watch Video and Download Presentation Slides Here --> https://popularrationalism.substack.com/p/the-data-are-in-objective-scientists
Feel free to download these images and share them on social media with the cited link. Please also link to the United Healthcare Summit video here:
https://rumble.com/v1cf67t-united-healthcare-summit-saturday.html
This was a CME-qualified event. Contact [email protected] subject line “CME Credits” and we will forward your email to the CME-providing institution.
(7/20/2022: This is the first 100 slides. There are 86 or so more to go. I’ll update the article and republish soon when it’s complete).