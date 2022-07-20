The Data Are In: Objective Scientists Were Right All Along - Vaxx Don't Work - CME-qualified

Watch Video and Download Presentation Slides Here --> https://popularrationalism.substack.com/p/the-data-are-in-objective-scientists

Feel free to download these images and share them on social media with the cited link. Please also link to the United Healthcare Summit video here:

https://rumble.com/v1cf67t-united-healthcare-summit-saturday.html

This was a CME-qualified event. Contact [email protected] subject line “CME Credits” and we will forward your email to the CME-providing institution.

(7/20/2022: This is the first 100 slides. There are 86 or so more to go. I’ll update the article and republish soon when it’s complete).