© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RULES FOR THEE...BUT NOT FOR ME!
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
70 views • January 22, 2021
It would seem we have been mislead about who the covid rules apply to and who they do not apply to....government official admits they are exempt from the rules they set for us!!
Donations to Elle's Place
paypal.me/ElleRosetti
etransfer
[email protected]
Donations to Elle's Place
paypal.me/ElleRosetti
etransfer
[email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.