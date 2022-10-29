Twitter is a New Way to see what was Taken Down... Don't want to Miss That!! Your Mind will be BLOWN

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So it Appears there is a Free Speech Platform, so Let's hit it immediately.. No Time to waste in view of what is Taking place in today's Insane World View..... I will be posting another video hopefully by the time the sun Rises ... Please Join Us on Twitter..
Jonathan's videos can also be found on these venues:
Odysee (new channel): https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8
Odysee (old channel): https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
Brighteon (new channel, Cory Barbee): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ee...
Brighteon (old channel): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/th...
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0...
Internet Archive: tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa
KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com
Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n