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How to Check Out Without a Mask -- Take the Pledge at WeArePaulRevere.net
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52 views • November 25, 2020
Advice from retired Sheriff’s Deputy Gordon Carroll, author of Sheepdogs…
See two more important, short videos and consider taking the pledge -- if you feel unable, share and support it so others may: HTTPS://WeArePaulRevere.net
Some other good links there also.
We are Paul Revere
My neighbor has the right to choose to be afraid.
If he is afraid that I unknowingly carry an illness, he has the right to be afraid of me. He has the right to stay away from me. But he does not have the right to control me, detain me, or deface me.
If he comes near me and I am ill, he may catch my illness. If he fears my illness he can stay away.
I will come to him if he needs me, even if he’s sick.
When we are well, I’ll eat with him in a restaurant, sit next to him in a theatre or wait in line with him at the grocery store. I’ll never force him to do anything against his will and I expect the same respect from him.
I accept the inherent risk of death in life. If I should inadvertently catch an illness from him, I will not hold him responsible. Even if I perish. This is how it’s always been, and it’s how it should always be.
If I am knowingly ill, I pledge to respect my neighbors and contain my illness as best I can while still providing for myself and my family. I cannot guarantee that I will not spread a pathogen, but I will be considerate.
I promise to never rob, murder, envy, vandalize or bear false witness against my neighbor.
Take the pledge
I pledge civil disobedience
and from life to not abstain.
On threat of death, of loss of freedom,
or in the face of pain.
As of this day it’s back to normal,
I’ll serve my neighbor hence.
I’ve joined this cause, will come when called, and seek no recompense.
I make myself of no repute.
I chase no power nor fame,
But because you are astute
you wish to know my name…
I’ll give it in this darkened hour,
all I ask is never cower,
never grumble, never fear.
The time has come to disobey.
We are Paul Revere.
After you’ve taken the pledge, download the doublesided handout below. Walk around the block and share the good news with your neighbors that the shutdowns are over.
print-and-hand-outDownload
Science you can trust.
Coronavirus restrictions killing 10,000 children per month…
“repercussions of the pandemic are causing more harm to children than the disease itself…”
End Social Distance, Commence Focused Protection
“Those who are not vulnerable should immediately be allowed to resume life as normal.” -Professors at Standford, Oxford & Harvard
Stress from virus response will destroy 7x more years of life than lockdowns save: Study
“Some people consider this a crisis of ‘health vs. economy.’ That is not correct — it is ‘health vs. health,’ with the economy suffering collateral damage,” Glen said, adding, “By choosing to ‘lockdown,’ policymakers are choosing the greater of two evils, not the lesser.”
25 Ways the Shutdown Kills People
The cure is worse than the disease.
Masks & Social Distancing “Utterly Useless”
See two more important, short videos and consider taking the pledge -- if you feel unable, share and support it so others may: HTTPS://WeArePaulRevere.net
Some other good links there also.
We are Paul Revere
My neighbor has the right to choose to be afraid.
If he is afraid that I unknowingly carry an illness, he has the right to be afraid of me. He has the right to stay away from me. But he does not have the right to control me, detain me, or deface me.
If he comes near me and I am ill, he may catch my illness. If he fears my illness he can stay away.
I will come to him if he needs me, even if he’s sick.
When we are well, I’ll eat with him in a restaurant, sit next to him in a theatre or wait in line with him at the grocery store. I’ll never force him to do anything against his will and I expect the same respect from him.
I accept the inherent risk of death in life. If I should inadvertently catch an illness from him, I will not hold him responsible. Even if I perish. This is how it’s always been, and it’s how it should always be.
If I am knowingly ill, I pledge to respect my neighbors and contain my illness as best I can while still providing for myself and my family. I cannot guarantee that I will not spread a pathogen, but I will be considerate.
I promise to never rob, murder, envy, vandalize or bear false witness against my neighbor.
Take the pledge
I pledge civil disobedience
and from life to not abstain.
On threat of death, of loss of freedom,
or in the face of pain.
As of this day it’s back to normal,
I’ll serve my neighbor hence.
I’ve joined this cause, will come when called, and seek no recompense.
I make myself of no repute.
I chase no power nor fame,
But because you are astute
you wish to know my name…
I’ll give it in this darkened hour,
all I ask is never cower,
never grumble, never fear.
The time has come to disobey.
We are Paul Revere.
After you’ve taken the pledge, download the doublesided handout below. Walk around the block and share the good news with your neighbors that the shutdowns are over.
print-and-hand-outDownload
Science you can trust.
Coronavirus restrictions killing 10,000 children per month…
“repercussions of the pandemic are causing more harm to children than the disease itself…”
End Social Distance, Commence Focused Protection
“Those who are not vulnerable should immediately be allowed to resume life as normal.” -Professors at Standford, Oxford & Harvard
Stress from virus response will destroy 7x more years of life than lockdowns save: Study
“Some people consider this a crisis of ‘health vs. economy.’ That is not correct — it is ‘health vs. health,’ with the economy suffering collateral damage,” Glen said, adding, “By choosing to ‘lockdown,’ policymakers are choosing the greater of two evils, not the lesser.”
25 Ways the Shutdown Kills People
The cure is worse than the disease.
Masks & Social Distancing “Utterly Useless”
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