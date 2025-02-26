BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How to Get Eggs for Free!!! - #SolutionsWatch
165 views • 2 months ago

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/how-to-get-eggs-for-free/


Are you concerned with the price of eggs? Well, as I see it, there are two options. Either you could participate in the slave suggestion ritual known as voting for a political candidate in the hopes that your preferred candidate will take office so that they can start pressuring the central bank (that shouldn't exist) to tighten the money supply in the hopes of curbing monetary inflation while simultaneously easing regulatory burden on corporate farmers (who we shouldn't be buying food from) so that they will be incentivized to increase production while simultaneously using taxpayer money (which shouldn't be stolen in the first place) to invest in infrastructure projects in the hope of growing out the economy and thus reducing price inflation . . . or you could raise chickens. Let's explore Option 2 today, shall we?


ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.

foodchickensfreeeggsgrowbird flusolutionswatchrasehow to get
