2022.12.30 All gods together can't save China’s economy. It might be a matter of a day or a week when the RMB collapses. It has nothing to do with the sanctions however it is related to the downfall of the CCP. Human cannibalism will occur in the Communist China.

中国经济已经一塌糊涂了，万佛万神想救回来都不可能。人民币我认为是可能要倒就是一天一星期的事，一定是它跟任何制裁都没关系，他就是共产党的死亡有关系。人吃人快来了。