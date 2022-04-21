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Briefing by Russian Defense Ministry - 19:45, April 20, 2022 - English, Full Text
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry

▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.

High-precision air-based missiles of the Russian Aerospace Forces hit 12 military assets of Ukraine.

▫️2 command posts of Ukrainian troops in Gusarovka and Andreevka, 3 areas of Ukrainian manpower and military equipment concentration in Arkhangelovka, Kramatorsk and Selidovo, and 6 strong points of nationalist formations near Popasnaya were hit.

▫️The strikes destroyed over 150 nationalists, 5 multiple rocket launchers and 8 armoured vehicles.

▫️Also, 1 Osa-AKM anti-aircraft missile system was destroyed near Yazykovo.

Operational-tactical and army aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces hit 73 military assets of Ukraine. Among them: 2 missile and artillery weapons and ammunition depots near Shevchenko and Komar in the Donetsk People's Republic.

During the day, Missile troops struck 4 command posts, 1 ammunition depot and areas of enemy's manpower concentration in Novaya Dmitrovka and Vysokiy.

Russian air defence means shot down 1 Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter near Koroviy Yar. Also, 2 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down over Izyum and Novobogdanovka.

📊In total, 140 aircraft and 106 helicopters, 498 unmanned aerial vehicles, 254 anti-aircraft missile systems, 2,397 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 261 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,038 field artillery and mortars, as well as 2,244 units of special military vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed during the operation.
Keywords
russiagenocideww3naziukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war
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