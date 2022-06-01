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Fools And Mockers Hate To Reason
Proverbs 1:22 (NIV)
22 “How long will you who are simple love your simple ways?
How long will mockers delight in mockery
and fools hate knowledge?
Proverbs Club Commentary
In scripture, both fools and mockers are godless people.
Fools fail to reason because they hate knowledge.
Mockers fail to reason because they enjoy degrading others.
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