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South Africa: Zuma Riots: Raw Video footage of the Intense riots & mass destruction
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144 views • August 26, 2021
You can view the video at these links:
http://africancrisis.info/index.php/video-audio-south-africa-zuma-riots-raw-video-footage-of-the-intense-riots-mass-destruction/
http://historyreviewed.best/index.php/video-audio-south-africa-zuma-riots-raw-video-footage-of-the-intense-riots-mass-destruction/
https://worldtruthvideos.website/watch/south-africa-zuma-riots-raw-video-footage-of-the-intense-riots-amp-mass-destruction_Xu2IJZiwNc8g7EL.html
https://www.brighteon.com/124e829b-55e1-4675-afc7-b36b2dcf050d
This is the greatest violence ever unleashed by Blacks in the history of South Africa. The Government will probably try to hide this and downplay it in the future and pretend this never happened. So I gathered over 200 pieces of video footage, much of it from phones to create this video so that people can see how massive this was and also to see some of the violence and weirdness of these 9 days in July 2021.
In future videos I will analyse this in more detail. There is a lot of fascinating and useful stuff for White survival, that came out of this bizarre event.
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
DONATE TO SUPPORT MY WORK:
I will be most grateful for donations to support my work. Note: Due to harassment, I cannot publish my donation details openly.
So please use this link: http://historyreviewed.best/index.php/contact-us/?T=4
http://africancrisis.info/index.php/video-audio-south-africa-zuma-riots-raw-video-footage-of-the-intense-riots-mass-destruction/
http://historyreviewed.best/index.php/video-audio-south-africa-zuma-riots-raw-video-footage-of-the-intense-riots-mass-destruction/
https://worldtruthvideos.website/watch/south-africa-zuma-riots-raw-video-footage-of-the-intense-riots-amp-mass-destruction_Xu2IJZiwNc8g7EL.html
https://www.brighteon.com/124e829b-55e1-4675-afc7-b36b2dcf050d
This is the greatest violence ever unleashed by Blacks in the history of South Africa. The Government will probably try to hide this and downplay it in the future and pretend this never happened. So I gathered over 200 pieces of video footage, much of it from phones to create this video so that people can see how massive this was and also to see some of the violence and weirdness of these 9 days in July 2021.
In future videos I will analyse this in more detail. There is a lot of fascinating and useful stuff for White survival, that came out of this bizarre event.
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
DONATE TO SUPPORT MY WORK:
I will be most grateful for donations to support my work. Note: Due to harassment, I cannot publish my donation details openly.
So please use this link: http://historyreviewed.best/index.php/contact-us/?T=4
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