Dad 'Hospital's COVID-19 Malpractice KILLED my daughter'
Published 21 hours ago |
Glenn Beck

April 13, 2023

When Scott Schara’s daughter, Grace, contracted COVID-19 in 2021, he and his wife followed the exact protocol given to patients with Down syndrome. They monitored her oxygen levels and when they dipped below 88 percent, they took her to the hospital. That was the beginning of the end of Grace’s already short life. In this clip, Scott shares the tragedy his family has endured, the alleged COVID-19 malpractice from doctors that he believes took Grace’s life, and why it’s so important he and his family fight back against the hospital. Plus, he and Glenn discuss today’s medical school teachings and whether or not quality of life is becoming more important than the VALUE of life for some healthcare workers. Are some doctors heading down a dangerous path?!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=23MVVaeOGP4

