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Details about the brutal arrest of Dr. Eduardo Yahbes, M.D. in Argentina!!!
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134 views • February 09, 2022
THIS IS THE FULL INTERVIEW WITH SOUND!
nterview by Tanya Carmona from COMUSAV USA with Dr. Liliana Szabó, M.D. from Argentina in regards the brutal arrest of colleague Dr. Eduardo Yahbes, M.D. for issuing medical exemptions to his patients that did not want to get the experimental injection against Sars-Cov2.
nterview by Tanya Carmona from COMUSAV USA with Dr. Liliana Szabó, M.D. from Argentina in regards the brutal arrest of colleague Dr. Eduardo Yahbes, M.D. for issuing medical exemptions to his patients that did not want to get the experimental injection against Sars-Cov2.
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