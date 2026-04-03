The Incredible GiftThe Incredible Gift

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today is the day we recognize the incredible gift God gave us by Jesus Christ—a totally and utterly innocent individual—giving Himself up as payment for OUR sins. You, also, can experience that gift even further by sharing the Good News of Jesus Christ with those around you.
#TheIncredibleGift, #ChristsSacrifice, #TheCross