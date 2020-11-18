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Why the Majority Always is Wrong
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22 views • November 18, 2020
Paul Rulkens delivers a motivational message at Maastricht University in The Netherlands. He cuts to the chase with the premise that 97% of the population lives inside the "box" of normalcy and see no reason to risk going beyond. Consequently, they live their entire lives working for or serving the three percent who do live outside the box. This presentation just might change your life - if you want it to. 2014 Oct 21 - Source: TEDx Talks - https://youtu.be/VNGFep6rncY/
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
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