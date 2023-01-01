All About Your Body Mass Composition - Lose Weight By Following These Instructions

I followed these steps and lost a ton of weight! I can personally attest this is not only a sure way to lose weight, but it also contributes to overall health in general, its a win win. I lost around 200 lbs from following this.

Basically, you're changing your diet, its going to take will power and lots of discipline if you're used to the average American diet, which is very unhealthy BTW. Under the constant threats coming at us from all angles (wireless radiation, GMOs, chemtrails, water fluoridation, etc) its important to ensure you eat the best you can, keep it as organic as possible, avoid pesticide and irradiated foods. Drink clean water, keep your minerals up. Lookup "CODEX ALIMENTARIUS"!

Also be careful of supplements as many of them contain toxic additives (non medical ingredients), always read the labels. Good luck and spread the word!







