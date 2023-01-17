https://gettr.com/post/p2574cy67f2



1/15/2023 Miles Guo: The Chinese Communist Party has heavily brainwashed and enslaved the Chinese people so that they would call the Russians their daddy and hate the Western world. On the contrary, the CCP cadres not only have sent their children to study in the West, but also seek to gain world dominance by implementing the 3F plan and unleashing the CCP virus to destroy America. The CCP is so arrogant as it bets that the U.S. has no balls to interfere in the CCP's so-called internal affairs.

#NonInterferenceinInternalAffairs #brainwash #SARS #CCPVirus #vaccines





1/15/2023 文贵直播：中共让被洗脑和奴役的中国人恨西方、爱俄爹，却把自己的孩子送到西方读书，最后还要用3F计划和病毒搞死美国、当世界的主人；中共的嚣张是因为它赌的就是西方不敢干涉中共所谓内政

#不干涉内政 #洗脑 #SARS #中共病毒 #疫苗