© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What's going with our Black Youth
Follow
1
Share
Report
21 views • May 31, 2021
So, here we are on May 21, 2021, I was on my way home from work you have seen the intro video about this video right? Anyway, when I got on the train I kid you not what I saw and heard is almost well just have a listen. It's going to make you say what's going on with our black youth?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.