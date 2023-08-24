What Is Love? (Part 1)

July 2, 2023
Do you love people as Christ does? Pastor Dean explains the difference between human love and godly love; mainly in that we cannot forsake correct and confrontation to appease our soulish desire to stay comfortable in worldly relationships or in sin.
"He that loveth father or mother more than me is not worthy of me: and he that loveth son or daughter more than me is not worthy of me." Matthew 10:37
