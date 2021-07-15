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TIME TO WAKE UP NEWS 2021: The Rise of the NWO Great ReSet, The Waxxxing, & The Scamdemic Plandemic Chapter Two
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215 views • July 15, 2021
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Hello Friends,
I am officially out of "YouTube Retirement' this is my first new video in 6 years I stopped making videos because of the amount of work, effort, and time it takes to make them so that is why I created my website and Facebook page so I could post and share there, but with everything going on right now in 2020 my heart was heavy and God spoke to me and said that he wanted me to make this because he wanted to get this information out to everyone so they can see it all in one place not just in multiple posts or shorter videos. Please SHARE this with your families, friends, loved ones, and even strangers please download this video to your computers, flash drives, anywhere you can save it because I honestly don't know how long this will be up and it so important that every human being watches this and learn truth there is not much time now.
I take absolutely no credit whatsoever for this video I am a watchman and follower in Christ and our Lord God Almighty our Father in Heaven all credit goes to HIM.
Much Love and God Bless Friends,
CHRISTOF
I am on disability now because my heart condition so times are tough now being on a limited income like so many people now who are struggling with everything going on, but if you like my work and if you would like to support me you can make a donation I would be so blessed and grateful because any little bit helps a lot. 🙂
Here is a link to my PayPal:
https://www.paypal.me/TimeToWakeUpNews
VIDEO CHANNELS:
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/FYl1PZhdpwNd/
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/c/c-544753
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@timetowakeupnews:7
LBRY.TV
https://lbry.tv/@TimeToWakeUpNews:9
YouTube::
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMKbQ4KD1QjxOEbC5xn7phQ.
.
.
(Original YOUTUBE Channel) 2020CHRISTOF:
https://www.youtube.com/user/2020CHRISTOF/videos
Also on that one site I can not mention here for some reason, it starts with (Bright)....Search: "Time To Wake Up News"
WEBSITE:
Wordpress:
https://timetowakeupnews.wordpress.com
SOCIAL MEDIA:
Facebook: Time To Wake Up News
Twitter: www.twitter.com/time2wakeupnews
Instagram: www.instagram.com/timetowakeupnews
Gab:https://gab.com/timetowakeupnews
Dr. Larry Palevsky's 31 bullet points (1-24):
1) Sars-CoV-2 is not the cause of covid-19 illness.
2) Covid-19 is not a severe acute respiratory syndrome.
3) Covid-19 is a blood and blood-clotting disorder.
4) Covid-19 symptoms are caused by a spike protein.
5) The spike protein is a man-made bio-weapon.
6) Spike protein can cause covid-19 symptoms without a coronavirus present.
7) Spike protein in covid-19 symptoms causes brain, heart, lung, liver, kidney, blood, and male and female reproductive damage.
8) Covid-19 illness is not deadly.
9) Covid-19 illness is greater than 99% recoverable.
10) Covid-19 illness can be treated with known effective medicines, nutrients and safe medical interventions.
11) Covid-19 injection is not a vaccine.
12) Covid-19 injections are experimental.
13) Covid-19 injections are not safe and have never been proven to be safe.
14) Covid-19 injection materials are not safe for injection and have never been tested for biological mechanisms in the body.
15) Covid-19 injection materials cause infertility and cancer.
16) Covid-19 injection materials cause stokes, heart attacks, brain damage, blood clots, myocarditis, miscarriages and menstral irregularities.
17) Covid-19 injections are leading to large numbers of deaths.
18) Covid-19 injections use a technology never before shown to reduce or eliminate any infectious disease.
19) Covid-19 injections do not protect against a Sars-CoV-2 viral infection.
20) Covid-19 injections do not prevent transmission of Sars-CoV-2 virus.
21) Covid-19 injections do not prevent severe illness from Sars-CoV-2 virus.
22) Covid-19 injections do not prevent hospitalizations or deaths from Sars-CoV-2 viral infections.
23) Covid-19 is being censored for all science other than the narrative and the agenda put forth by the main stream media.
24) Main stream media is lying to the American people.
Telegram:
https://t.me/TimeToWakeUpNews
Hello Friends,
I am officially out of "YouTube Retirement' this is my first new video in 6 years I stopped making videos because of the amount of work, effort, and time it takes to make them so that is why I created my website and Facebook page so I could post and share there, but with everything going on right now in 2020 my heart was heavy and God spoke to me and said that he wanted me to make this because he wanted to get this information out to everyone so they can see it all in one place not just in multiple posts or shorter videos. Please SHARE this with your families, friends, loved ones, and even strangers please download this video to your computers, flash drives, anywhere you can save it because I honestly don't know how long this will be up and it so important that every human being watches this and learn truth there is not much time now.
I take absolutely no credit whatsoever for this video I am a watchman and follower in Christ and our Lord God Almighty our Father in Heaven all credit goes to HIM.
Much Love and God Bless Friends,
CHRISTOF
I am on disability now because my heart condition so times are tough now being on a limited income like so many people now who are struggling with everything going on, but if you like my work and if you would like to support me you can make a donation I would be so blessed and grateful because any little bit helps a lot. 🙂
Here is a link to my PayPal:
https://www.paypal.me/TimeToWakeUpNews
VIDEO CHANNELS:
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/FYl1PZhdpwNd/
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/c/c-544753
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@timetowakeupnews:7
LBRY.TV
https://lbry.tv/@TimeToWakeUpNews:9
YouTube::
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMKbQ4KD1QjxOEbC5xn7phQ.
.
.
(Original YOUTUBE Channel) 2020CHRISTOF:
https://www.youtube.com/user/2020CHRISTOF/videos
Also on that one site I can not mention here for some reason, it starts with (Bright)....Search: "Time To Wake Up News"
WEBSITE:
Wordpress:
https://timetowakeupnews.wordpress.com
SOCIAL MEDIA:
Facebook: Time To Wake Up News
Twitter: www.twitter.com/time2wakeupnews
Instagram: www.instagram.com/timetowakeupnews
Gab:https://gab.com/timetowakeupnews
Dr. Larry Palevsky's 31 bullet points (1-24):
1) Sars-CoV-2 is not the cause of covid-19 illness.
2) Covid-19 is not a severe acute respiratory syndrome.
3) Covid-19 is a blood and blood-clotting disorder.
4) Covid-19 symptoms are caused by a spike protein.
5) The spike protein is a man-made bio-weapon.
6) Spike protein can cause covid-19 symptoms without a coronavirus present.
7) Spike protein in covid-19 symptoms causes brain, heart, lung, liver, kidney, blood, and male and female reproductive damage.
8) Covid-19 illness is not deadly.
9) Covid-19 illness is greater than 99% recoverable.
10) Covid-19 illness can be treated with known effective medicines, nutrients and safe medical interventions.
11) Covid-19 injection is not a vaccine.
12) Covid-19 injections are experimental.
13) Covid-19 injections are not safe and have never been proven to be safe.
14) Covid-19 injection materials are not safe for injection and have never been tested for biological mechanisms in the body.
15) Covid-19 injection materials cause infertility and cancer.
16) Covid-19 injection materials cause stokes, heart attacks, brain damage, blood clots, myocarditis, miscarriages and menstral irregularities.
17) Covid-19 injections are leading to large numbers of deaths.
18) Covid-19 injections use a technology never before shown to reduce or eliminate any infectious disease.
19) Covid-19 injections do not protect against a Sars-CoV-2 viral infection.
20) Covid-19 injections do not prevent transmission of Sars-CoV-2 virus.
21) Covid-19 injections do not prevent severe illness from Sars-CoV-2 virus.
22) Covid-19 injections do not prevent hospitalizations or deaths from Sars-CoV-2 viral infections.
23) Covid-19 is being censored for all science other than the narrative and the agenda put forth by the main stream media.
24) Main stream media is lying to the American people.
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