GOD SENDS THEM A POWERFUL DELUSIONIn the Bible the Apostle Paul tells why God is sending a strong delusion to those that believe the lies about Jesus. Paul says in past tense: “they refused to love the truth.”2 Thessalonians 2:10-12 (NIV)They perish because they refused to love the truth and so be saved. For this reason God sends them a powerful delusion so that they will believe the lie and so that all will be condemned who have not believed the truth but have delighted in wickedness.Paul tells us that God will send a strong delusion to those who chose not to believe the truth of the Gospel of Jesus—the Son of God. But what group of people refused (past tense) to love the truth? While this applies to anyone who mocks or rejects Jesus as the Son of God, Paul is specifically referring to the group of people who refused the truth and rejected the Gospel of Jesus preached by Paul, and are later deceived by the man of lawlessness when Satan caused Baal (the beast) to reveal himself to the False Prophet Mohammad during 610-632.Jesus warned a false text would follow the Book of Revelation. This false text was the Qur’an. It showed up about 515 years after Revelation was written in 95 AD. Just as Jesus said, the Qur’an adds the words that bring the plagues of Revelation. Just as Jesus said, the Qur’an takes away the words of eternal life through Jesus only, the risen Son of God.Revelation 22:18 I warn everyone who hears the words of the prophecy of this scroll: If anyone adds anything to them, God will add to that person the plagues described in this scroll.Revelation 22:19 And if anyone takes words away from this scroll of prophecy, God will take away from that person any share in the tree of life and in the Holy City, which are described in this scroll.The Book of Revelation concludes (Revelation 22:18-19) with powerful warnings from God. Do not add nor take away from the Book of Revelation! The false prophet, image and mark actions of Islam, and the taking away of the atoning sacrifice of Jesus are the sources of these Revelation warnings. The warnings make sense, since the entire Revelation prophecy is about the release of Baal, Islam and the false prophet Mohammad. Listen to Jesus and avoid the false prophet’s teachings.A solemn warning on the book of Revelation! Do not add anything to the text, nor take anything away from the text. Do not believe the Qur’an is the final revelation from God.Jesus is returning soon. Jesus wants to save you and reconcile you back to the God that created you.John 6: 39-40 (NIV)And this is the will of him who sent me, that I shall lose none of all those he has given me, but raise them up at the last day. For my Father’s will is that everyone who looks to the Son and believes in him shall have eternal life, and I will raise them up at the last day.”