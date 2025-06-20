Khamenei's Bunker FINALLY Attacked By Israel As Army DEFECTS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Khamenei's Bunker FINALLY Attacked By Israel As Army DEFECT
-----------
Breaking: Israel Fires Off Precision Strikes in Lavizan Area of Tehran Where Ayatollah Khamenei Is Reportedly Hiding with Bunker-Busting Bombs
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/06/breaking-israel-fires-precision-strikes-lavizan-area-tehran/