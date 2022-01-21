Tanks on the streets of OTTAWA? Truckers message to Trudeau, "Resign and remove ALL MANDATES"!

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The criminal Dictator Justin Trudeau will miss all the action when thousands of Truckers invade Ottawa on January 28, 2022 with no plans of leaving until the Government is dissolved and all Plandemic restrictions removed. Trudeau has plans to get away from Dodge at the exact time when things could heat up drastically in downtown Ottawa.
Will the army be called upon and will tanks be deployed on the streets as this dramatic situation unfolds or will it simply be just another peaceful rally that has little effect on anything.
Canadian Trucker Lee is back with Updates on what to expect.
FREEDOM CONVOY 2022 LINKS:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/g25qJ8nvfidx/
Click On The Link Below To Donate
https://gofund.me/cf5c9fcf
Tamara Lich is organizing this fundraiser
MUSIC:
CANADIAN RALLY CONVOY SONG - Jolie Blue
PURE BLOODED - Foreigner
I WILL NOT COMPLY - Blind Joe
Mirrored - wil paranormal