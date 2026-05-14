666 Dream Of Idolatry Among Seventh Day Adventists, Evangelicals & Catholics. Latter Rain Is Falling

Revelation teaches that 666 is connected to the Mark of The Beast. Prophetic visions and dreams are in evidence of the Latter Rain. Many Seventh Day Adventists have not recognized that the Lord's Messages have been dropping from heaven for over 5 years. Idolatry is plaguing the SDA church, Evangelicals, and Catholics. MAGA Evangelical Leaders Under Fire For Leading Prayer Ritual Over Gold Trump Statue at Doral. The unveiling of a giant gold statue of Donald Trump at his Miami resort has ignited controversy, with critics likening it to idol worship. The Mark of The Beast and The Sunday Law are around the corner. ProphesyAgainTV and Andrew Henriques are in apostasy.





SDA Pastors In Present Truth Engage In Idolatry. Bicycles, Selfies, Fashion, & Home Decor Apostasy https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c5WP8zyzQbY&t=1s





The Greatest SDA Apostasy https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm3zLw8RS9xMcIni7Qx5vTtW&si=pIEapzqEzZ2F1mzN





Strait Testimony https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm0mRs0oOGBtNfXciXas2rKI&si=xNdu2qC877BrHx7n





ProphesyAgainTV Apostasy https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm1dCXpxC025pZJ4KvnO04sv&si=zMQv2diciaHe1D8U





A towering gold statue of Donald Trump surrounded by praying pastors, cheering supporters and waving American flags has ignited one of the most bizarre political spectacles of the year. The massive monument, unveiled at Trump National Doral Miami this week, quickly became the centre of an online firestorm after evangelical leaders gathered around it in a prayer ceremony that critics compared to idol worship. Supporters called it patriotic. Opponents called it cult-like. Either way, the dramatic scene has once again shown how deeply religion and Trump politics have become intertwined inside the MAGA movement. The controversy erupted after evangelical leaders assembled at Trump National Doral Miami for the unveiling of a giant gold-leafed Donald Trump statue known as 'Don Colossus'. The statue stands roughly 22 feet tall on top of a seven-foot pedestal surrounded by palm trees at the Florida golf resort owned by Trump. It depicts the president with his fist raised in the air, recreating the moment after the July 2024 assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania. The dedication ceremony was led by evangelical pastor Mark Burns, one of Trump's closest religious allies. Burns has repeatedly claimed Trump is protected by God and framed the monument as a patriotic tribute rather than a religious object. Critics flooded social media with comparisons between the gold statue and the 'golden calf' story from the Bible, where idol worship enraged Moses after he received the Ten Commandments. Burns quickly responded to those accusations. 'Let me say this plainly: this is not a golden calf,' he wrote online after the ceremony. 'This statue is not about worship. It is about honour.' The pastor insisted the monument symbolised resilience, freedom, courage and patriotism rather than religious devotion.





Exodus 20:4 Thou shalt not make unto thee any graven image, or any likeness of any thing that is in heaven above, or that is in the earth beneath, or that is in the water under the earth.





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#TrumpStatue

#PropheticDream

#SDA

#LatterRain





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