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The Omicron experiment begins: Will a semi “wild type” cull?
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170 views • January 28, 2022
They are so focused on the brushstrokes that they can’t see the big picture. Can’t they see that the “wild type” has been released? The reason why these types of vaccines have never been released amongst the populace is because the ferrets done died. It was antibody dependent enhancement that killed them. It’s happening to those who’ve been vaccinated. It will begin to pick up as time goes on. Just imagine the distractions that will be taking place in the near future.
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