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Trump lost a third of his wealth while trying to make America great again
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60 views • April 07, 2021
Donald Trump – the only billionaire president in America’s history – lost almost 30 per cent of his wealth while he was in the White House.
The former president’s wealth fell from US$3.5 billion in 2017 to US$2.5 billion in 2021, according to Forbes’ annual list of the world’s wealthiest people.
The former president’s wealth fell from US$3.5 billion in 2017 to US$2.5 billion in 2021, according to Forbes’ annual list of the world’s wealthiest people.
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