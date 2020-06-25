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Face Now Your Move Toward Unity: The Order
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5 views • June 25, 2020
A Message from The Master
Rate of change will increase. Be ready to act as defenders of justice in whatever capacity is natural to you. The next few weeks will be very near to chaotic on all levels. Observe as best as you can, without losing your ability to be compassionate or aware.
There will come temptations to shield your eyes. Know that what you will witness is a true unveiling of the truth. No longer can it remain hidden. For this reason, those who value the lie will not rest.
We of the Order ask that you trust what we say and look to each other to find common strength and motivation to act with valor and absolute benevolence to those who are caught unaware of the opening of the world to a force unstoppable rising within the core of humanity.
Peace cannot settle without a total knowing of what has been given as truth. No questions will remain unanswered. In time you will know all.
Our peace we offer and our strength we lend. Know us by the uncovered heart. We are with you all.Higher Orders honors a conversation celestial in nature, as the League of Light introduces their angelic and celestial counterparts https://ninespath.com/higher-orders/
Visit Nine's Path for more from the League of Light. https://ninespath.com
Explore the celestial mechanics of divinity. Books from the League of Light await your ready mind. See them all at Nine's Path: https://ninespath.com/books
Subscribe or send a token of appreciation: https://ko-fi.com/divine9
Rate of change will increase. Be ready to act as defenders of justice in whatever capacity is natural to you. The next few weeks will be very near to chaotic on all levels. Observe as best as you can, without losing your ability to be compassionate or aware.
There will come temptations to shield your eyes. Know that what you will witness is a true unveiling of the truth. No longer can it remain hidden. For this reason, those who value the lie will not rest.
We of the Order ask that you trust what we say and look to each other to find common strength and motivation to act with valor and absolute benevolence to those who are caught unaware of the opening of the world to a force unstoppable rising within the core of humanity.
Peace cannot settle without a total knowing of what has been given as truth. No questions will remain unanswered. In time you will know all.
Our peace we offer and our strength we lend. Know us by the uncovered heart. We are with you all.Higher Orders honors a conversation celestial in nature, as the League of Light introduces their angelic and celestial counterparts https://ninespath.com/higher-orders/
Visit Nine's Path for more from the League of Light. https://ninespath.com
Explore the celestial mechanics of divinity. Books from the League of Light await your ready mind. See them all at Nine's Path: https://ninespath.com/books
Subscribe or send a token of appreciation: https://ko-fi.com/divine9
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