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New Documentary - The Sodomite Deception
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109 views • January 27, 2021
The Sodomite Deception a new Baptist documentary brought to you by Stedfast Baptist Church - featuring Pastor Jonathan Shelley, Pastor Steven Anderson, Pastor Aaron Thompson, Pastor Roger Jimenez, Pastor Bruce Mejia, brother Ben the Baptist, This documentary details the historical outline for biblical law on sodomy applied by governments throughout history and the true nature of sodomy and it's effects on a society.
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